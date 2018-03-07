Transfer Fair coming March 14

The Transfer Fair will be returning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 in the Campus Center Mall.

Around 35 institutions will be in attendance, less than last fall.

Every year there is a Transfer Fair in the fall and in the spring and colleges are invited that offer bachelor’s degrees and other degrees that you can get after an associate’s degree, Counselor Gretchen Maldonado said.

“We invite them to come to campus so that students can talk to admissions representatives, they can learn about institutions that maybe they hadn’t ever heard of before.” Maldonado said.

Some of the local universities who will be there are Cal Poly Pomona, CSU Fullerton and Cal State LA.

UC Santa Cruz, UCLA, UC Riverside and a few others will be in attendance.

“We are going to have a few UCs come out, which is nice because a lot of times for the spring fairs they’re usually busy with applications.” Transfer Center Secretary Heather Hendrickson said.

There will be a passport activity handout for an opportunity drawing to win Citrus gear donated by the bookstore.

When the Student Services building opened the transfer center and the career center merged.

“The Career and Transfer Center came together to work on helping students decide on a major, transfer and go through that transfer process,” Director of Career/Transfer Center, Jessica Lopez-Jimenez, said, “we’re putting on a series of workshops on the transfer side as well as the career side.”

The center has many workshops coming up that can be found at http://www.citruscollege.edu/stdntsrv/transcntr/Pages/Events.aspx.

“We’re really expanding the workshops and the services that we are offering our students.” Lopez-Jimenez said.

There will be a resource table showing what services the Career/Transfer Center provide, Hendrickson said.

There will also be a few tables from departments on campus during the transfer fair, including the Honors Transfer Center.

One organization that will be at the fair is the California Community Colleges Transfer Agreement to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

HBCUs historically serve African American students and are accredited.

An agreement signed in 2015 between many HBCUs and California Community Colleges grants students guaranteed transfer.

“I would encourage all students to come in and check it out,” Lopez-Jimenez said. “Come talk to a university representative and ask questions.”

Advice from Counselors

-Attend the fair and ask as many questions as possible

-Use the resources that the career and transfer center provide

-Talk to representatives visiting Citrus throughout the semester

-Meet with and stay in communication with counselors regularly

-Attend workshops put on by the Career/Transfer Center

-Go on a campus tour of the colleges and universities you want to attend