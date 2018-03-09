Owls Almost Grab Victory from the Jaws of Defeat

The Citrus College Owls’ comeback attempt against the Antelope Valley Marauders fell short, as the Marauders won 4-3 at the Owl’s nest.

The Owls came in with an 11-7 record with a 2-2 conference record. The Marauders came in with a 14-6 record and an undefeated conference record of 3-0.

In the first two innings of the game, both Citrus pitcher freshman Emily Paredez and Marauders pitcher, sophomore Taylor Roberts were perfect, as no batters were able to solve either of them.

In the top of the third, Antelope Valley sophomore Katie Weiser singled for the first hit in the game by either team. Weiser was brought home after sophomore Valerie Dorantes hit a sacrifice fly to let her advance from third to make it a 1-0 game. Sophomore Kaitlynn Dardar was caught in a pickle double play attempt to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Owls got their first hit of the game when freshman Shaina Carlin hit a single.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Marauders doubled their lead when freshman Ashley Fiorelli hit a home run to left field. “I feel great about the home run,” Cindy Vargas said, “Ashley is our designated player and she works very hard and she hits the ball really hard and she got a good piece of the bat on it, she did a good job.”

In the top of the sixth, sophomore Taylor Roberts hit a double to score sophomore Samantha Arraiga, who reached second previously on an Owls error. Roberts was substituted for freshman and pinch runner Aricka Price who was brought home thanks to a single from Fiorelli to make the score 4-0 for the Marauders.

Before the bottom of the seventh inning, Owls manager Terry Paredez gave his team a pep talk. “I told the girls in the huddle to scratch, claw and come out fighting,” Paredez said, “just give all you got, that’s what they did, they came out and they didn’t quit, they kept swinging the bat and they made things happen.”

To start the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Valerie Ortiz hit a single, she then was able to advance to third when freshman Giavanna Muenz doubled. “I thought that I did really good,” Muenz said, “making adjustments on the pitcher and getting ahead on the ball.”

Ortiz was brought home and Muenz advanced to third thanks to a sacrifice fly from freshman Emily Paredez to cut the lead to 4-1. Freshman Sofia Saucedo then doubled to bring home Muenz to cut the Marauders lead in half. Saucedo advanced to third after a throw. Saucedo was able to score after sophomore Jacquelyn Preciado reached on an error by the first baseman to make the lead only 4-3.

Freshman Becky Winder then flew out to end the game. The Owls lost 4-3.

The Owls moved to 11-8 overall and 2-3 in conference play while Emily Paredez moved to 6-2 and had three strikeouts.

The Marauders moved to 15-6 overall and 4-0 in conference play while Taylor Roberts moved to 12-6 and had two strikeouts. Both teams had an error each.

The Owls next home game is a double header against Cuesta, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. March 16, at the Owl’s nest.