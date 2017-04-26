Featured posts
Board Calls Special Meeting Addressing Employee ComplaintThe Citrus College Board of Trustees has called a special meeting to address two matters concerning Citrus College employees, including the…
Hip hop artist on the rise to spread hopeWhile not only being a student at Citrus, but also working two jobs, helping his community and keeping up his…
Update: Gold Line extension east delayed 2 yearsThe Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority Board of Directors approved an updated work plan and schedule for the 12.3-mile, six…
Theatre works showcases plays about hope
The Citrus Theatre Works event showcased six student-produced and directed 10-minute plays on April 1 at the Little Theatre. Citrus theatre student Johanna Romo said the first five plays of the showcase was about the sense of hopelessness, anxieties and failures people go through. “We see so many people who go through so many things…
Sex 101 week promotes awareness, prevention and strength
In support of April’s sexual assault awareness month, Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Gamma Sigma hosted the annual campus wide Sex 101 week to educate, equip and empower allies of victims along with victims of rape. The Citrus College honor societies kicked off the week with a stalking and bullying workshop on April 10. Throughout…
Exercise your rights: applications available to run for student government
Applications to run for student government are available online and accepted through Friday, April 28 at 2pm. The ASCC Executive Board is responsible for representing the students’ interests in campus decisions on issues that directly affect them. To be eligible to run for a student government position, students should be enrolled in six units or…
Canyons stays perfect against the Owls in win
The College of the Canyons Cougars defeated the Citrus College Owls on April 20 at the Owl’s Nest. Citrus came in with an 18-15-2 overall record and an 8-6-1 conference record. The College of the Canyons came in with a 23-11 overall record and a 13-2 conference record. The Owls had lost both meetings against…
Owls rout L.A. Valley in home finale
In the final home game of the regular season, the Citrus College softball team defeated Los Angeles Valley College 16-0 on April 20. The Owls came in with a 23-12 record, 12-3 in conference, while the Monarchs visited the Nest with a 0-28 record, 0-13 in conference. The Monarchs had a difficult time against the…
Opinion: Dreamers and advocates can defer President Trump
Education advocates in Congress, as well as California’s higher education institutions can help the state lead a loyal opposition to some of President Donald Trump’s proposed executive actions and policies. This support can come to life through the promotion of equal education opportunities for students protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Public Policy…
Owls use strong fifth inning to defeat Canyons
The Citrus College Owls defeated the College of the Canyons Cougars 11-3 on April 13 at the Owl’s Nest. Citrus came into the game with a 20-12 overall record and a 9-3 conference record after sweeping a doubleheader against Victor Valley College on April 11. The Cougars came in with a 24-8-1 overall record and…
Ruff waters: Unlikely mascot cheers on aquatics
The swim team has an unlikely new mascot on the pool deck, a service dog named Bayern who has an energetic personality and an uplifting journey. Bayern is a golden retriever who has positively influenced a team and changed his owner’s life in more ways than one. Gregory Ellender, Bayern’s owner, is a veteran who…
Opinion: Why should I solve for x if you don’t know the news?
There’s an old adage that says people tend to hate what they don’t understand. This would immediately explain the utter disdain most of the country feels towards the “mainstream media.” This is one problem that was not a direct result of President Donald Trump, but it certainly explains why he was able to charm his…