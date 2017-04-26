0

Theatre works showcases plays about hope

The Citrus Theatre Works event showcased six student-produced and directed 10-minute plays on April 1 at the Little Theatre. Citrus theatre student Johanna Romo said the first five plays of the showcase was about the sense of hopelessness, anxieties and failures people go through. “We see so many people who go through so many things…
0

Canyons stays perfect against the Owls in win

The College of the Canyons Cougars defeated the Citrus College Owls on April 20 at the Owl’s Nest. Citrus came in with an 18-15-2 overall record and an 8-6-1 conference record. The College of the Canyons came in with a 23-11 overall record and a 13-2 conference record. The Owls had lost both meetings against…
0

Owls rout L.A. Valley in home finale

In the final home game of the regular season, the Citrus College softball team defeated Los Angeles Valley College 16-0 on April 20. The Owls came in with a 23-12 record, 12-3 in conference, while the Monarchs visited the Nest with a 0-28 record, 0-13 in conference. The Monarchs had a difficult time against the…
0

Opinion: Dreamers and advocates can defer President Trump

Education advocates in Congress, as well as California’s higher education institutions can help the state lead a loyal opposition to some of President Donald Trump’s proposed executive actions and policies. This support can come to life through the promotion of equal education opportunities for students protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Public Policy…
0

Owls use strong fifth inning to defeat Canyons

The Citrus College Owls defeated the College of the Canyons Cougars 11-3 on April 13 at the Owl’s Nest. Citrus came into the game with a 20-12 overall record and a 9-3 conference record after sweeping a doubleheader against Victor Valley College on April 11. The Cougars came in with a 24-8-1 overall record and…
0

Ruff waters: Unlikely mascot cheers on aquatics

The swim team has an unlikely new mascot on the pool deck, a service dog named Bayern who has an energetic personality and an uplifting journey. Bayern is a golden retriever who has positively influenced a team and changed his owner’s life in more ways than one. Gregory Ellender, Bayern’s owner, is a veteran who…