Men’s basketball takes six-game winning streak into break

A new era of Citrus College men’s basketball under first-year coach Brett Lauer has produced nearly perfect results.

Two weeks into the season, the Owls are riding a six-game win streak en route to a 7-1 record and are coming off a 106-54 drubbing of Desert College on Nov. 19 at the Owl’s Nest.

In the best result of the season the last time out with the 52-point victory, the Owls had seven players score in double figures, led by freshman guard Andrew Ammann with 20 points.

In the victory over Desert College, the Owls shot 54.7 percent as a team and had 25 assists on 41 made baskets.

Eight games into the season, Citrus has had balance on offense with four players averaging double figures in points. Freshman guard Jeremy Smith leads the team with 14.1 points per game and 4.3 assists per game.

Freshman forward Khalil Williams has made an early impact for the Owls, averaging 10.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game and a team-high 2.4 steals per game.

Despite the quick start to the season, there are areas the Owls can improve on going forward. The Owls have shot 42 percent as a team and allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent, despite the 7-1 record.

Citrus is also averaging 15.6 turnovers per game, which can prove problematic in close games. So far, the Owls have a perfect 4-0 in games decided by less than five points.

The Owls are in the midst of a 12-day break and will be in action next at the Mountie Classic at Mt. San Antonio College. Citrus College will face Fresno College at 3 p.m. Dec. 2.