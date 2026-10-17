A new era of Citrus men’s soccer begins under Coach Steve Jimenez
With the World Cup being left to the summer, students may wonder where to go for a taste of soccer or football. Thankfully, Citrus College’s
Citrus’s “Dog Sees God” is an electric shock dream, or: it’s alright
The Citrus Theatre Company’s “Dog Sees God” opening night on Oct. 9 had quite a turn out. The play is about the characters of the
Former Citrus student government member convicted of possession of child pornography has been released
Citrus College’s former legislative liaison of the Associated Students of Citrus College was arrested and jailed in August on a charge of possession of child
The drive for automotive
Any student with passion and drive to pursue a career in the automotive industry can pursue that opportunity at Citrus College. As students progress in
The Haugh Performing Arts Center unites fans of Latin pop icon Selena Quintanilla on Sunday with Anything for Salinas event
The Haugh Performing Arts Center delivered an afternoon of music, dancing and commemoration with their event on Sunday featuring a show performed by the Anything
Citrus Volleyball falls short to Bakersfield City College in its conference home opener
Citrus College Volleyball (5-12) fell short against Bakersfield City College (8-7) in its first conference game on Sept. 30 after a five set run. The
Claremont’s Village South Plan public comment period ends with overwhelming negativity
During the City of Claremont’s Public Comment Period for South Village Partners’ Village South Townhome Project, which ended on July 20, feedback was generally unfavorable.
The Anything for Salinas Band set to perform at the Haugh in honor of Mexican-American music artist Selena Quintanilla.
The Haugh Performing Arts Center seeks to commemorate Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music, with the Anything for Salinas event that they will be
OPINION: The Trump administration’s change to Title IX policy will cause severe harm to LGBTQ students
The United States Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, announced on Monday that the Department of Education has rescinded the Biden administration 2024 rule and reinstated