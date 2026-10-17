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A new era of Citrus men’s soccer begins under Coach Steve Jimenez Citrus’s “Dog Sees God” is an electric shock dream, or: it’s alright Former Citrus student government member convicted of possession of child pornography has been released The drive for automotive The Haugh Performing Arts Center unites fans of Latin pop icon Selena Quintanilla on Sunday with Anything for Salinas event Citrus Volleyball falls short to Bakersfield City College in its conference home opener Claremont’s Village South Plan public comment period ends with overwhelming negativity The Anything for Salinas Band set to perform at the Haugh in honor of Mexican-American music artist Selena Quintanilla. OPINION: The Trump administration’s change to Title IX policy will cause severe harm to LGBTQ students Student Wellness Center hosts HOPE Sign event for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
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