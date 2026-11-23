A grey Porsche 996 travels down Foothill in front of Citrus College. Photo by Rose Johnson, Clarion.

You’re finally 16, keys in hand, driving on your own after going through all the effort. You’re proud of yourself, until your mother hands you the insurance quote for your license and your eyes start watering.

Unfortunately, this is the case for many young drivers, as insurance companies have raised prices far in excess of what young people can afford. As a result, many of them are forgoing driving until they are able to afford it, with college students taking the brunt of the issue.

The average annual cost for comprehensive insurance for a 19 year old in the US is $4,575, as found by Marketwatch. California state minimum wage is $16.90 an hour; at 15 hours a week that leaves most students with a part time job at a little over $12,000 yearly.

That amount paid towards insurance accounts for 38% of one’s annual salary; between textbooks, gas, and other living expenses it is simply unaffordable.

Unfortunately, the cost of buying a car has skyrocketed in recent years, with many people being priced out.

As reported by Kelly Blue Book, the average new car price currently exceeds $49,000 compared to nearly $27,000 for a used vehicle. AAA reports that the total yearly expense of owning and operating a new automobile is $11,577, or $964.78 monthly.

In a time of increasing cost of living, the average family cannot spare that.

The rising cost of driving is causing great harm to students, both financially and socially. Without a stable form of transportation, many are stuck getting rides from family and friends, or taking unreliable public transportation.

Because of the cost of driving, students spend less time with their friends in person, forcing many to meet in online spaces rather than having to pay for an Uber or carpool to a physical space.

Students and their families cannot justify the several thousand dollars it takes for them to drive, regardless of if the student works or owns their own car. It’s far too expensive, and in a time of rising costs, families are prioritizing groceries or the heating bill over a student’s insurance.

Students still want to drive. 76% of unlicensed Gen Z adults say they still plan to get licensed in the future, says Mercury Insurance. Yet they are forced to put it off because they cannot afford it.