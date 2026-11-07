OPINION: Christmas can wait until after Thanksgiving

Illustration by Logan Aquino, Clarion.

Every year, the same debate comes up: When is it OK for people to start celebrating Christmas? Some people start putting up decorations and listening to Christmas music as soon as Halloween ends, while others wait until December or even the week before Christmas. Some don’t celebrate Christmas at all.

Christmas celebrations should wait until after Thanksgiving. Christmas is one of the most exciting times of the year, but that doesn’t mean we need to start celebrating it in early November. Thanksgiving deserves its own time before Christmas music, lights and decorations take over.

A 2025 poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about two in 10 Americans put up holiday decorations before Thanksgiving.

A 2025 YouGov survey found that only 18% of Americans who planned to have a Christmas tree put it up before Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, 28% put theirs up between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1, and 30% during the first week of December.These numbers show that while some Americans start celebrating Christmas early, most wait until Thanksgiving is over to decorate.

Once Halloween ends, it seems like Thanksgiving gets pushed aside and everything becomes about Christmas. Stores start putting out Christmas decorations, holiday music starts playing and people begin putting up their trees. But why are we rushing into Christmas when we haven’t even celebrated Thanksgiving yet?

Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family, enjoy good food and appreciate what we have. When we jump straight from Halloween to Christmas, it feels like we’re skipping over a holiday that deserves just as much attention.

Some people argue that decorating early makes them happy and gives them more time to enjoy the Christmas season. While I understand wanting to enjoy the holidays for as long as possible, waiting makes Christmas feel more special. There is something exciting about putting up decorations and hearing Christmas music for the first time after Thanksgiving.

I’m not saying people shouldn’t enjoy Christmas. I love the lights, music and excitement that come with the holiday. There is a time for everything, and November should not be all about Christmas. Christmas isn’t going anywhere. We still have plenty of time to enjoy the music, decorations and holiday traditions after Thanksgiving. Instead of rushing to put up Christmas decorations, people can spend November planning Thanksgiving dinners, spending time with family and thinking about what they’re thankful for. Then once Thanksgiving is over, we can bring out the Christmas decorations and start playing holiday music. Giving Thanksgiving its own time doesn’t take away from Christmas. It makes both holidays more special.

