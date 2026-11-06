Halloween at L.A. Comic-Con

Sydney cosplaying as Asajj Ventress at LA Comic Con on October 31. Photo by Sophia Chapman, Clarion.

Comic-Con is an annual event that brings many fans together to share their interest in everything ranging from anime to video games and various media franchises.

Comic-Con is an event that allows people to be completely authentic. People feel free to show how much they appreciate something they like. That includes making a full-body costume from scratch, or just sharing their niche interests through fashion.

Attendees who continue to go to Comic-Con say that crowd interactions are what people like most. Finding it’s nice to be able to go to an event where they can dress as their favorite character and meet people who like similar media.

Sydney, a cosplayer dressed as Asajj Ventress from “Star Wars,” made most of her costume by thrifting and sewing. Her helmet was 3D printed by a friend. She said the costume cost about $100 in total.

She explained that her character used to be a Jedi then became a Sith until they finally became a bounty hunter. Sydney said she likes to dress as a somewhat niche character to Comic-Con every year.

Sydney has been going to Comic-Con since she was a teenager. Her overall take on what makes Comic-Con so special is the crowd interactions and meeting other people that are very passionate about what they like.

She went to a “Star Wars” panel called “Women of the Galaxy” which brings many women fans of “Star Wars” together.

Francesco Ramirez posing in his full Nicolas Cage outfit at L.A. Comic Con on Halloween. Photo by Sophia Chapman, Clarion.

Francesco Ramirez has been to Comic-Con four times and dresses every year in a full body outfit covered entirely with images of actor Nicolas Cage, including a tie with many different images of the actor and a cardboard box doll with Cage’s face attached to the head. This whole look took him two years to get together.

He has been a Cage fan ever since he watched “Ghost Rider,” his favorite of Cage’s filmography, and recognized him from other movies he liked. Ramirez said Cage has inspired him to become a better person. One of the aspects of the actor that he admired so much is that he’s respectable.

He met Cage on Halloween, but said that Cage didn’t comment on what he was wearing. Cage did sign his personal notebook, which includes his dreams, his interests and his perfect hamburger idea; which involves pretzels, chili, eggs and pizza sauce. However, Ramirez did get a compliment on his outfit from Robert Englund, who played the original Freddy Krueger.

Ramirez is also interested in video games, his favorite being “Watch Dogs.” His favorite video game character is Batman from “Batman: Arkham Knight”. He said the character is realistic in the way that he’s alone in the world but also has more than realism to offer. The game lets players fight crime and save citizens.

“People want to be the hero,” he said.