Azusa’s Canine and Companion Costume Contest puts the “howl” in Halloween

Rocket the dog demonstrating his Zero costume for the judges and audience of the Canine and Companion Contest on Oct. 29. His companion, Kaitlyn, is dressed as Sally. Photo by Matthew Cabrera, Clarion.

To outsiders, the gathering at Azusa’s Memorial Park could have been anything. People of all ages gathered, some in costume and some not. There were pigs, sheep and dragons milling about with them. But on closer inspection, the only animals present were dogs.

The event on Oct. 29 was in fact the city’s Canine and Companion Costume Contest. Originally a part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Canyon City Dog Park, the costume contest has continued as a Halloween event for three years now.

Before the contest started, participants could mingle and grab free Halloween-themed dog treats and accessories.

The community garden was open, and a pet altar was set up for Dia de los Muertos. Visitors were welcome to walk around or leave ofrendas for pets.

Once the contest started, each entrant got a chance to show their costume in front of the judges and audience. The three award categories were Most Creative, Best Duo and Best Overall Costume. Each category’s winner received a Furbo interactive pet camera.

The Best Duo winners were Amanda Lopez and her dog, Saphira, as a pirate and mermaid, respectively.

Saphira poses with her front two paws on a rock next to Amanda Lopez before the Canine and Companion Costume Contest. Photo by Matthew Cabrera, Clarion.

Lopez, a professional dog trainer, said that while she often dresses up for Halloween with her dog, this was their first time participating in the Canine and Companion Contest.

Lopez started working with Saphira when she was just 4 weeks old, and officially took her home when she was 8 weeks old.

Now, 4 years later, Saphira acts as Lopez’s “demo dog.” She also competes in Fast CAT and rally obedience.

“She can do anything,” Lopez said. “She could’ve been a therapy dog.”

The award for Best Overall went to Bri Hashimoto and her dog, Lilikoi. Hashimoto was a squishy dumpling — a costume that, as event organizer and announcer Rachel Ibarra put it, “if you don’t know (about it), then you don’t have kids.” Lilikoi was the ultra-rare pork bun dumpling, complete with her own box and display.

Bri Hashimoto and Lilikoi in their squishy dumpling costumes in front of the Memorial Park Community Garden before the Canine and Companion Costume Contest. Photo by Matthew Cabrera, Clarion.

Hashimoto said the elaborate costumes took her “about a day” to make because. Because Lilikoi’s table had actual dumplings as props. Some, some people mistook Hashimoto for a reseller, and inquired about her prices.

While this is her first year entering the Canine and Companion Contest, Lilikoi regularly dresses up outside of the event and even has her own Instagram page.

The Most Creative prize went to Ariel Pedroda and David Alonso with their dogs Lucky, Blu and Cookie as the characters from Winnie the Pooh.

Alongside the winners were many other great costumes; such as: Superman, a caterpillar, an explorer and the Dallas Cowboys.