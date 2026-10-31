Online classes or in person? Students share their preferences 

Illustration by Logan Aquino, Clarion.

For Citrus College students, choosing between online and in-person classes comes down to what works best for their learning, work schedules and everyday responsibilities.

Citrus College student Nataly Martinez prefers being physically present in a classroom because it makes learning easier.

“I personally prefer in-person classes because I feel like I learn better when I’m physically in a classroom. I like being able to interact with my professors and classmates, and I feel like it’s easier to ask questions when I don’t understand something,” Martinez said.

Martinez said attending class also helps her stay focused and build connections.

“I definitely feel more engaged in in-person classes because there are fewer distractions compared to being at home. Being able to listen to my professor explain things, take notes, and participate in class discussions helps me stay focused,” Martinez said.

Citrus student Ashley Segovia prefers online classes because they make it easier to balance school and work. Traveling to campus takes time out of her day, especially when she has work afterward.

“Having online classes helps me manage my work schedule a lot easier,” Segovia said.Although she prefers the convenience of online classes, Segovia said she feels more engaged in person “since I can talk face to face with my peers.”

Segovia said working with others helps her stay involved in class activities.

Like Segovia, Citrus student Alyssa Rodriguez prefers online classes for their flexibility and the time and money they save.

“I really like taking online classes,” Rodriguez said. “I get to save on gas and do homework on my own time.”

However, Rodriguez said online classes can make it harder to form friendships.

“Honestly, social engagement with class is just less personal when taking it online,” she said. “There really isn’t a follow-up to make friends.”

Keeping up with online coursework also requires planning and personal responsibility, Rodriguez said.

“Typically, if no one you know is taking the class with you, you need to be on top of your work,” she said.