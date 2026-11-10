Cinema Club to screen indie documentary “Sell Your House” with director Eric Foss 

Poster courtesy of sellyourhousefilm.com.

Interested in a story of movie-making in a movie, a story about ambition and a story of raw friendship?

Citrus College’s Cinema Club will be hosting a public screening of the indie film, Sell Your House on Oct. 13 in the Visual Arts Building with the film’s director, Eric Foss, in attendance.

The documentary follows up-and-coming director Francis Galluppi and his friendship with James Claeys. Galluppi earned awards around the world with his film The Last Stop in Yuma County, but it was only made possible with Claeys selling his house to finance the film.

Director Eric Foss initially set out for the behind-the-scenes of The Last Stop in Yuma County to be a 21-day shoot, but quickly it turned into a years-long story, shot from 2022 to 2025, of “mental/emotional/financial ruin,” as stated on the Sell Your House website.

“SELL YOUR HOUSE became more than a documentary,” Foss says on the Sell Your House about page.

“It was a test of faith, endurance, and purpose. Shot honestly with no second takes and no staged moments, the film’s creative approach was pure and unfiltered: just two filmmakers chasing truth, camera in hand, as life unfolded in real time.”

This is a significant event for the Citrus College Cinema Club, as only bigger film schools have been able to screen it, making Citrus College one of the first community colleges to screen Sell Your House.

Cinema Club advisor Jacob Franco said that with the expansion of Citrus’s film community, came a new level of energy.

“The Citrus Cinema Club and I are honored to welcome director and cinematographer Eric Foss to campus to screen his first feature, Sell Your House, and discuss indie distribution with our students,” Franco said.

“This is a big step toward increasing industry exposure for our Citrus filmmakers through real-world experience and networking.”

For more information, reach out to the Citrus College Cinema Club on Instagram.