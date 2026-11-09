Faculty union negotiations stall, with no finalized contract having been decided on

Citrus College Faculty Association logo with their slogan of “Citrus Union Strong.” Photo courtesy of the Citrus College Faculty Association.

Contract negotiations between the Citrus College Faculty Association and college administration continue to go forward, with no contract being approved by either side even after a year, having begun in October of 2025.

At present, negotiations continue, with a planned picket by faculty union members around the AD building during the Board of Trustees meeting on November 17.

Faculty members are still under the old contract which expired in June 2026 due to a status quo doctrine which extends the protection of the previous contract for the time being.

“Its not a surprise the contract expired,” said lead Citrus College Faculty Association negotiator Dave Brown. “I think it’s an unfortunate tactic on the part of the district as it places pressure on our group from our members.”

Multiple faculty and members of classified staff have been outspoken in their disappointment over the slow progress of negotiations. Many members are speaking out over the freeze in pay raises for the next 3 years in the plan Citrus administration has proposed.

A large issue yet to be decided in these negotiations is the elimination of faculty’s first right to refusal for overload and intersession teaching assignments.

CCFA members currently have this right, however the proposals put forth by the district have all included language that would remove this right, which they argue would lead to a reduction in income as well as heavily altering the experience they have crafted for their students.

According to an email sent by Director of Human Resources John Albert, “The College remains engaged in the ongoing negotiations and is committed to participating in the process in good faith, with the goal of reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.”

However, there has not been a finalized contract agreed on by the CCFA and the District.

CCFA members remain optimistic, with Brown stating that “There has been remarkable progress in many ways”.

“For example our reduced workload with retirement credit, where we previously had language that limited our ability to participate in that program that was against the law, and the district identified it and proposed changing it to bring it in law which is a very good example of the district acting in good faith”, Brown continued.

While great progress has been made regarding non monetary issues, decisions regarding retirement bonuses and health insurance premiums are yet to be agreed on, with no projected date of completion for a finalized contract.