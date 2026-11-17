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Citrus College Faculty Association members demonstrating in front of the AD Building at Citrus College on Nov. 17. Photo by Eduardo Rodriguez, Clarion.

Members of the Citrus College Faculty Association staged an informational demonstration on Nov. 17, picketing over the lack of progress with contact negotiation between the union and the district.

Roughly 300 members of the CCFA were seen in dark colored shirts with homemade signs. Many of them were heard chanting slogans such as “this is what democracy looks like” and encouraging passing cars to honk.

The demonstration started at 2:30 in front of the AD building where the Board of Trustees meet, first standing on the side of Foothill Blvd before going in circles around the AD building.

Dave Brown, autotechnology professor and lead negotiator for the CCFA, said that while the picket might not push the needle, he feels a lot of support from the union, and the turnout really shows it.

A group of Citrus College Faculty Association members holding up signs while protesting on Foothill Blvd on Nov. 17. Photo by Eduardo Rodriguez, Clarion.

Brown and other members of the union were seen eating, conversing and assembling signs for the picket. Some members brought their families or pets.

Psychology Professor Brianne Levine-Peters, vice president of CCFA, said that the move was calculated. “Our goal today is kind of twofold. One is we want to make administration a little uncomfortable. We want to demonstrate that we’re unified.”

The other aspect, Levine-Peters said, is solidarity with the other unions on campus. “We’re all in a difficult negotiation cycle right now, and we’re all being mistreated.”

Members of the faculty unions from other community colleges were present at the demonstration, such as members of Mt SAC’s union who identified themselves with green shirts.

“We have a saying on campus called ‘culture of care’ and we are here showing our care for our sister union,” said Mt SAC’s Dr. Beta Meyer. “The frustration is widespread…I think the word for the faculty is livid.”

Compensation Concerns

Math Professor Paul Swatzel said that the union is getting a bad deal, citing Superintendent/President Dr. Greg Schulz’s $500,000 salary on a contract he negotiated himself, and that the district will make $4 million in interest off of banked county funds.

Anger over administration’s pay with the union was apparent, with Swatzel seen chanting about it into a megaphone.

Negotiations between the district and the CCFA have been ongoing for over a year, and while great progress has been made on non-monetary issues, there are certain issues neither side will budge on. One such element is the pay schedule, and how pay raises will be distributed.

Robert Goodman, a science professor, said that the raises that Citrus has proposed are only equal to about a half tank of gas per month.

Citrus College Faculty Association circling the AD Building in protest on Nov. 17. Photo by Eduardo Rodriguez, Clarion.

Brown said that it is “unfortunate” that the district is set on only having percentage raises across the board.

“A 5% raise across the board means Superintendent Greg Schulz gets a $5,000 raise while the gardener will get $250,” Brown said.

Another major point of contention is what union members see as a shifting of the blame for the district’s financial deficit onto the faculty.

Citrus faculty have very little influence on governance, which CCFA president and political science professor Gerhard Peters points to as the core of many of Citrus’ problems, financial or otherwise.

“The way this college is being managed without much faculty input, (it) is going to continue to see declining enrollment, and we simply refuse to let administration try to balance the books on the backs of faculty,” said Peters.

“Citrus has been making poor choices in recent years that I think are harming our students, are harming our enrollment, are harming our community, and we could be doing better,” said Levine-Peters.

Public Comment

The union’s efforts continued into the Board of Trustees meeting, where public comment took just under an hour.

Eleven speakers – members of faculty, adjunct faculty and classified staff – addressed the board directly about many of the same concerns.

Physics professor Laura Kinnaman cited a CCFA survey that showed that 90% of respondents thought that the district had the financial capability to make additional movement in negotiations, and did not get a single response that believed that the district could not afford it.

Biological sciences professor Nora Sullivan questioned the board’s financial priorities, and called for greater transparency from the board.

“Does our spending match our values?” Sullivan repeatedly asked.

Jesus Gutierrez, a Citrus math professor, made a similar argument against the notion that adjunct faculty and overload are too expensive.

“You are putting a price tag on education while ignoring its value,” said Gutierrez. “I am often visited by former students…and when they express a desire to work here, I cringe.”

Levine-Peters’s speech focused on the importance of trust.

“Despite growing frustration and uncertainty, faculty remain deeply invested in the future of Citrus College,” she said

She urged the board to not lose sight of that investment.

“The choices made during this bargaining cycle…will shape faculty morale, institutional stability and the culture of this college for years to come,” Levine-Peters said.

Clarion editor-in-chief Matthew Cabrera and staff reporter Hannah Chang contributed to this story