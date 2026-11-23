Firefighters spray trash left in the Haugh Performance Center’s parking lot on Nov. 23. Contributed photo.

An Athens trash truck caught fire today and unloaded its contents in the performance center parking lot.

The fire started at roughly 11:30 am with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responding quickly and putting out the large pile of smoldering garbage before it spread.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but a member of Athens Waste Management stated that “it’s probably a lithium battery, that is what causes the fires.”

The fire was contained shortly after its start with firefighters seen blasting the fire with water. Multiple students witnessed the scene from afar.

The area was cordoned off by campus safety and Athens. The Clarion was on the scene, but was denied closer access.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.