This short biography and image of Mavis Pusey greet every visitor at the beginning of “Mavis Pusey: Restless.” Photo by Connor Fegert, Clarion.

Abstract artist Mavis Pusey’s career in art spanned decades, continents and media. But Pusey’s work, mainly within hard-edge abstraction, “has remained largely absent from canonical narratives,” Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College guest curator Paulina Alvarez wrote in her curatorial statement.

“By presenting the breadth of her practice, our exhibition recovers an essential artistic voice whose five-decade commitment to abstraction, technical mastery across multiple media, and rigorous investigation of form and color necessitate an expanded understanding of who shaped geometric abstraction in the latter half of the twentieth century,” Alvarez wrote.

Energy flows through Pusey’s “Mobile Images” series. Photo by Connor Fegert, Clarion.

From now until Jan. 3, 2027, The Benton Museum showcases paintings, lithographs and drawings from Pusey in the temporary exhibition “Mavis Pusey, Restless: From the Collection of Ian White”.

The exhibition shares its name with a 1970 poem of Pusey’s entitled “Restless”. The first stanza of the poem reads, “It isn’t raining / The world doesn’t sting / The lingering clouds / Of yesterday are gone / So why am I restless?”

Pusey’s restlessness brought her from her birth country of Jamaica to New York City, London, and Paris throughout her art career.

“Pusey articulates the fundamental tension between movement and stillness, recognition and invisibility, presence and absence—concerns that characterize both her life and her art,” Alvarez wrote in an email. “By naming the exhibition after her own words, I invite viewers to experience how these themes resonate across her paintings, prints, and drawings.”

Drafts reveal Pusey’s artistic process when creating “Mobile Images’. Photo by Connor Fegert, Clarion.

Displayed in the exhibition, Pusey’s 1974 etchings “Mobile Images” explore this tension. With largely monochrome backgrounds and figures of distinct, straight lines, the movement within these works comes from curved lines that weave in and out of these figures.

The caption accompanying these works describes the stencil-making technique Pusey learned in Paris to capture the “high-energy flow”.

“Mobile Images” is displayed alongside several drafts wherein Pusey refined the colors and lines before creating the final works. Alvarez described this process as “methodical exploration of recurring visual motifs” in her curatorial statement.

An abstract musician plays a guitar in “Untitled (Guitar Player)” by Mavis Pusey. Photo by Connor Fegert, Clarion.

Pusey captures the energy flow of music in her work “Untitled (Guitar Player)”. The central figure of the piece is the guitar itself. Pusey’s use of lines, both circular and straight, lead the eye right to it.

Museum visitor Barbara Alley said this was her favorite piece in the exhibition because she “loved being able to see the music in the picture.”

Throughout the exhibition, Pusey weaves her concentration on movement and energy through media and form in decades of art. Alvarez advises that her work “rewards close looking”.

“Each work speaks to her process,” Alvarez wrote, “and I have organized the exhibition to reveal the heart of her creative practice.”

For more information, visit Benton Museum’s website.