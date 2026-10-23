Fall fun on Citrus College campus

Illustration by Allison Chung, Clarion.

Many Citrus College organizations have embraced the fall fun in their upcoming events. Here are some events to join in on this season.

From 3 to p.m. Oct. 23, CalWORKs students, as well as any children who were signed up for the event, are invited to a trick-or-treat event and parade through the Student Services building. Sign-ups were set for the 19th, but the registration tab still allows for CalWORKs students to sign up.

From 12:30-2 p.m. Oct. 26, the Citrus Gender and Sexuality Alliance club will be hosting a pumpkin carving event with free candy at the Campus Mall. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

On that same day, at 4:15 p.m., Citrus’ Asian Culture Exchange club will be hosting a Fox Mask painting event in the Student Services building, room 211. Snacks will be provided.

The Pumpkin Palooza, hosted by Black Scholars, the Pride Center, and Rising Scholars, was rescheduled due to the weather to Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The festival takes place in the Campus Mall and includes pumpkin painting, music, treats and more. Any decorated pumpkins can be entered into their contest for the opportunity to win a special giveaway.

On Oct. 29, the Associated Students of Citrus College will be hosting Spooky Fest from 3-4 p.m. in the Campus Center East Wing alongside many participating campus clubs. Festive activities and a costume contest will take place. Awards such as “The Squad Goals Award”, “Maximum Laughs Award” and “The Nightmare Fuel Award” will be given out. The costume contest rules are posted to @citrusascc on Instagram.

Last but not least: throughout the month, the Campus Center Food Pantry is hosting Scare Away Hunger, a food drive accepting donations of nonperishable, individually wrapped, unexpired and unopened food items for the Campus Center Food Pantry. Ideas for items to donate include canned vegetables/fruit, canned chicken/fish, canned beans, soup/stew/chili, pasta/noodles, granola bars, fruit snacks, individually wrapped snacks, boxed meals and rice. Donations will be accepted until Oct. 30. For further information, contact basicneeds@citruscollege.edu.

All flyers are available below.