Citrus College Football loses their two game winning streak versus Ventura City College during Homecoming

Hootie the Owl poses for the camera at the 50 yard line during the opening coin toss. Photo by Bianca Rodriguez Gonzalez, Clarion.

Citrus College Football (2-5) lost its two game winning streak in the homecoming game versus Ventura City College (5-2) losing 28-65 on Oct. 17.

Ventura City College was able to get a five touchdown advantage within the first quarter against the Owls. Even though the Owls were on a two game winning streak, the team was unable to make a comeback.

Citrus College freshman wide receiver Lorenza Simmons had an outstanding 99 yard kickoff return and marked the first touchdown for the Owls.

Simmons’ touchdown set the Owls up for a one point lead during the first five minutes of the game. However, this was the only time that the Owls had a lead against Ventura City College.

Citrus wide receiver Dylan Tapley secured another 72 yard touchdown for the owls. Tapley had a total of six catches during the game.

Owls quarterback Connor Underhill had a five yard touchdown that increased the score to 27 points during the last quarter of the game.

Citrus running back Keon Taylor had an amazing 8 yard touchdown from quarterback Anthony Hernandez.

Citrus will be on the road next week against Moorpark City College at 6 p.m. Oct 14 at Moorpark City College Stadium.