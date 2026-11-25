Citrus guard Dev Hamilton hits a mid-range jump shot against Ventura on Nov 24th. Photo by Eduardo Rodriguez, Clarion.

Citrus Owls (7-0) secured their second home win of the season against Ventura Pirates (0-6), remaining undefeated after a 108-55 game.

The Owls quickly caught fire in the first half, scoring 53 points as a team while holding the Pirates to just 19 points.

Citrus’s defense played a big part of this by being aggressive and gritty, forcing 13 turnovers in one half as a team, and holding Ventura to under 20 points. The Owls started setting full court presses to try and force Ventura into traps at half court or pressure them into making a mistake.

Guard/forward Kendahl Hearne celebrates by putting up three fingers after hitting a 3-pointer against Ventura on Nov. 24th. Photo by Eduardo Rodriguez, Clarion.

Defensively, guards Dev Hamilton and Grayson Boustead both led the team in the first half with three steals each.

On the offensive side, point guard Travis Paleo led the way with 15 points while going 4/7 from three, having 2 rebounds and 1 steal in the first half.

In the second half, while the Owls defense may have slowed down, the offense kept up the pace scoring 55 points and allowing Citrus to keep their momentum for the rest of the game. Shooting guard Mikal Sims would lead the half with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and shooting 5/5.

At the end of the game, Paleo led the team in points with 19, guard/forward Kendahl Hearne led the team in rebounds with 9, Boustead led the team in assists with 7 and guards Alek Sanchez and Grayson Boustead led the team in steals with 4 each.

Although the win was impressive, even more so is how the entire team had an impact for the Fighting Owls. Seven out of the 11 players on the team scored 10 or more points and two or more assists. Meanwhile on the defensive side, five players had four or more rebounds and five players had three or more steals.

To kick December off, Citrus will host their 2nd annual Holiday Classic on Dec. 4th and Dec. 5th, and look to sweep both of their opponents for a second year in the row.

Citrus will face Modesto on Dec. 4th at 2:00 p.m., and Southwestern on Dec. 5th at 5:00 p.m., both at the Owl’s Nest.