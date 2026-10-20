Spooky activities to do before October ends

October only comes around once a year. A spooky season must be celebrated if it’s so desired.

1. Watch a horror movie on the big screen

Horror movie marathons at home are a must during October, but there is an undeniable energy of watching something anxiety-inducing with random people, especially iconic movies that aren’t often shown in theaters. Regal Cinemas is showing a horror movie every day in October. For $7.99 you can watch a classic on the big screen. Some notable upcoming features are Midsommar on the 23rd and The Blair Witch Project on the 25th.

2. Make blood-and-guts cinnamon rolls

The spooky Pillsbury cookies are well known but what about bloody cinnamon rolls? Get one or two cinnamon roll canisters, any kind will do, and arrange it in a pan how you would replicate intestines to the best of your ability. Follow the instructions and bake as you would. But for the frosting add red food coloring until satisfied and pour it over.

3. Go horror sightseeing

For the LA crowd: A free activity if you have a car and are willing to add some miles to it, you can stop by some horror film locations that are all over LA. There is the murder house featured in American Horror Story and the Michael Myers house. But for the people who can appreciate a little bit of irony or juxtaposition, there’s a gothic CVS located at 5176 Whittier Blvd. And for any shopping fanatics, Magnolia Blvd offers many spooky shops, such as the one that was featured in the recent movie Obsession and Rob Zombie’s Halloween Town.

4. Create a spooky environment

For those looking for nothing too much, you can put on a background show like the X-files or a bit of halloween music like Dead Man’s Bones while you decorate your room and house which is more than enough to celebrate.

5. Dress up or create a fun everyday look

Anyone who’s into makeup and fashion might agree that October is really liberating and inspiring. Use whatever you can in your wardrobe to become whoever you want to be. Dressing up as close to a fictional character as one can is so fun people have been doing it for centuries. While you’re at it, if you have any pets, dress them up too.

6. Take pumpkin photos

Pumpkin patches are so cliche. But the photo opportunities aren’t just at the patches. I say it’s time we bring back the trend of posting pictures with pumpkins on your head. But if you’re bored of that, I have yet to see anyone make a complete dragon out of pumpkins, I’m talking wings and everything.

7. Trick or treat!

Last but not least, make Halloween plans. This Halloween is on a Saturday and the next time that will happen will be in 2037. Get out and make some memories before the weekend is over. Be ready to walk decorated streets with your friends getting candy!