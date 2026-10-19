Homecoming party raises school spirit between Citrus students and alumni before big football game

Pop 2 performing live at the 2026 Citrus Homecoming party on Saturday. Photo by Hannah Chang, Clarion.

Citrus College hosted their third annual Homecoming at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday outside the Stadium where the Citrus College Foundation, who organized the event, united students and alumni through a celebration of school spirit.

The Homecoming party took place before the football game that was played against Ventura College at 6 p.m., which the event attendees could watch for free.

The festivities featured a variety of resources for students and activities for guests and students to enjoy.A standout was the presence of Pop 2, a student-led band that entertained attendees with a live performance that lasted for most of the event’s duration. The music that they played covered multiple genres from pop songs to jazz and alternative rock, from “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers to “Teenagers” by My Chemical Romance.

David Mora, a Citrus student double majoring in Business and the Info Tech and Info Business Program, said that listening to their music was one of his favorite parts about the party.

“I think the students are doing an amazing job,” he said.

Students from the Cosmetology Program doing face painting and styling hair at their tables during the Homecoming event on Saturday. Photo by Hannah Chang, Clarion.

Guests were particularly drawn to the Patty Meets Bun food truck that served cheeseburgers and sandwiches. The first 150 guests that arrived got to eat for free.

Another notable presence at the party was that of the Cosmetology Program, who became popular with the attendees by offering to style their hair and paint their faces.

Student clubs and on-campus organizations were participating in the event as well, including The Citrus Alumni and Friends Association, The Veterans Success Center and the Computer Science Club.

The Alumni’s Association set up a football toss game near the front for guests to play. There was also a table for the Owl Bookshop where they sold Citrus College merchandise.

Beside the booths stood a Citrus College-themed backdrop where attendees took pictures to show their owl pride.

The football game afterwards had interactive activities for students too.

Citrus student Rory Byrne poses for the camera, after winning a halftime field goal competition at Citrus Stadium, for a $500 Scholarship provided by the Citrus College Foundation. Photo by Eduardo Rodriguez, Clarion.

Halftime was spent involving students in competitions that took place on the field such as a relay race where alumni went up against other students.

During the second half, Dr. Schultz came out and kicked a field goal. The Foundation hosted a field goal kick challenge where whoever kicked the ball to the 15 yard line received a $500 scholarship that was won by Rory Byrne, a freelance reporter for the Clarion.

Dolores Ybarra, Director of the Foundation, said that the Foundation paid for it to show their support for the students of Citrus.

The halftime activities, much like the pre-game party, were meant to foster engagement among Citrus alumni and students.

“But also so that current students can develop some owl pride,” she said.

Mora said that he came to Homecoming because he was invited by a classmate, and that he took it as “a great opportunity to come socialize and meet more people.”

“I’ve been having a great time here,” he said.

“Not only enjoying the live performance, but meeting people from Cosmetology here, doing the face paintings, and [ meeting ] everyone else, especially the ones who came to line up for the free food.”

He said that after having enjoyed the festivities he could feel the school spirit that the Foundation wanted to promote.

Jessie San, a Citrus alumni, graduated in the Class of 2023 with the honor of being Service Leader of the Year for her academic performance and dedication to the community. While she attended Citrus she was highly involved in student life, and as a result she grew close with other students, various members of the Foundation and Citrus faculty.

Dr. Greg Schultz and members from the Board of Trustees posing in front of a Citrus Homecoming 2026 backdrop for a photo at the Homecoming party on Saturday. Photo by Hannah Chang, Clarion.

After she graduated she transferred to UC Berkeley. Though Berkeley has kept her busy, she said that her community is in Citrus College.

She said that Homecoming helped her reconnect with the mentors and supporters at Citrus that have been with her throughout her academic journey — people like Schultz and Ybarra.

“It’s called a Homecoming and I definitely feel like I came home,” she said.

“I have always felt like Citrus is a safe space to come back to.”

Ybarra said that in organizing Homecoming the Foundation wanted to reconnect alumni, but they also wanted to get students involved to cultivate a community that’s united under their support for Citrus College.

“The best part (of Homecoming) is the people,” San said.

“I think once you’re an Owl, you’re always an Owl, so I definitely feel like I’m back with my community of individuals that I haven’t seen in a long time. It’s almost as if it were picking back up from when I graduated. It’s been really good.”