Ever wonder what historical books are kept in Hayden Memorial Library?

“Exploration of the Colorado River of the West” by John Wesley Powell stands on a table at Citrus College Hayden Memorial Library. Photo by Brooklyn Ahrens, Clarion.

Historical books dating back more than a century are preserved inside Citrus College’s Hayden Memorial Library.

One of these historical books is “Exploration of the Colorado River of the West” by John Wesley Powell.

Published in 1875, Powell’s book tells the story of his journey down the Colorado River, including his exploration of the Grand Canyon and the challenges he faced along the way.

Another historical find is “Selections from Carlyle,” a collection of writings by author Thomas Carlyle that explore history, society and leadership.

The book has a special connection to Citrus College, as it was presented to Hayden Memorial Library from the personal library of Dr. Floyd Hayden, who served as the college’s founder and superintendent from 1915 to 1945.

Although these books have been around for generations, students still have a chance to see them.

The books are kept in the library’s archives and cannot be checked out. However, students interested in taking a closer look can make an appointment with the library to view them, said Sandra Krause, an adjunct librarian at Citrus College.