Over 30 universities to visit for transfer fair

Students seeking more information on transferring to potential four-year schools will have an opportunity at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 in the Campus Center Mall.

With over thirty representatives from schools in attendance, students will have the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about schools that interest them.

The representatives will be from the University of California, California State University, private and even out-of-state universities.

Representatives from schools like University of California, Riverside, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, California State University, Long Beach and San Bernardino, and many more are going to be attending the transfer fair, Transfer Center secretary Heather Hendrickson said.

The transfer fair takes place once a semester every spring and fall to allow students to talk to representatives of schools they are interested in, get to know new schools they haven’t considered before and have a clearer view of the school they want to transfer to.

Students will have an opportunity to learn more about transfer admission requirements, financial aid, GPA requirements and programs the campuses have to offer, Hendrickson said.

Transfer advisor Maria LeDuc said the transfer fair has been beneficial to students looking to continue their education beyond Citrus College.

“I definitely feel that the previous fairs have provided excellent information for our prospective transfer students,” LeDuc said. “The representatives who attend are very helpful, informative and friendly and do a great job of delivering transfer information to our students.”

Students can visit the Transfer Center located inside the Student Services building for more information.

Students can also visit http://www.citruscollege.edu/stdntsrv/transcntr for more information.