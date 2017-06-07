Citrus College debuts mobile app

Students now have access to the Citrus Mobile App, which can be downloaded for free through the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Technology and Computer Services programmers Sean Osborn and Bryun Sakaye recently launched the app.

This first phase has eleven modules, including links to Citrus online, student courses, a campus map, course catalogs, orientation, the Owl Bookstore, Citrus athletics, clubs on campus, jobs and internships, emergency numbers and parking.

The app also sends notifications regarding any important campus updates.

“Of the original eleven, the most interesting to students is the ‘My Course’ link, which links to Blackboard and will soon connect to Canvas,” Osborn said. “Other pieces are more informational.”

The “Citrus Online” feature provides dates for campus events, Board of Trustees meeting agendas, as well as how a student can get a Foothill Transit Class Pass.

Students can access their classes by logging in under “My Courses” using their WingSpan password information.

Students can also easily access the list of clubs on campus by clicking the “Clubs” tab.

Citrus athletic schedules are also one click away and students can click on the “Owl Bookstore” tab to find textbooks, school supplies and other accessories.

The campus map links to Google Maps and also allows students to link their classes to help navigate the campus.

“I’m pleased that our technology team at Citrus College is improving services to students through the release of the Mobile App,” Chief Information Services Officer Robert Hughes said. “In the next few months we will be delivering additional features that will make the Mobile App even more useful. I encourage all students to install the app on their phones today.”

