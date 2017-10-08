LB #40 Zach Lewallen converges on a tackle with LB #43 La Atanoa. SS #1 Gabe Pigee swarms with his defense. QB #7 Aaron Sandoval throws over the middle. RB #16 Jamar Graves looks for room to run through the Ram defense. RB #26 Devin Floyd makes his return against the Rams. RB #18 Daniel Cervantes runs behind RG #73 Kevin Salvador K #67 Diego Morales kicks off after the Owls’ only field goal of the day. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrGoogleReddit About Steven Garcia
'Victor Valley @ Citrus College Football Photo Gallery' has no commentsBe the first to comment this post!