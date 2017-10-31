Citrus Owls Football Photo Gallery: Vs. Santa Barbara Vaqueros

QB Darreon Lockett prepares to take the snap in his second game as a starter. #12 Boris Mulume was a linebacke earlier in the season but has taken snaps at running back recently. Mulume dives for extra yardage. WR #81 Mason Mesina-Rowe looks to block for Mulume Mulume makes his pre-snap reads of the defense before the next play. MLB #40 Zach Lewallen commands the defense from the middle of the secondary. Owl defenders swarm a Vaquero QB FS #2 Jeremiah Vasquez looks to the sideline for the next call. SS #1 Henry Pigee tags down Santa Barbara QB #8 Joshua Evans LB #43 La Atanoa and DE #90 Henry Karimu move into coverage as soon as the ball is snapped. RB #26 Devin Floyd, the Owl leading rusher was held to 54 yards on 22 attempts on the day. WR #5 Jacob Bystry contests a catch with Vaquero DB Marshawn Davenport Lockett rolls out and looks to pass, Lockett threw 3 touchdown passes on Saturday. TE #44 Michael Kurfehs lowers his shoulder to meet Vaqeuro DB #29 Reymon Young Owl Starting QB Darreon Lockett looks to pass. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterTumblrGoogleReddit About Steven Garcia
