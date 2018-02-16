New Haugh Director passionate theater buff

The Haugh Performing Arts Center has a new director, Tiina Mittler. She has always had an appreciation for the art of theatre, stemming from her childhood.

“I could remember the first show I ever went to. It was at the La Habra Women’s Club, and it was Mousetrap by Agatha Christie and it was a community theatre production and I was just enthralled. So ever since then, I’ve always been drawn to theatre.” Mittler said.

Mittler began to get more involved with theatre in college, taking as many theatre classes as she could. After attending her small liberal arts college, Mittler spent 15 years working with companies who spend their time cultivating original plays.

“She’s kind, and she’s smart, she makes good decisions and she’s easy to work with. She’s usually the first one here and the last to leave.” Michelle Russell, an administrative secretary that works alongside Mittler, said.

Her love of theatre is not only limited to working behind the scenes, she also enjoys watching Broadway shows and has seen Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda with the original Broadway cast.

Aside from theatre, Mittler enjoys walking her dog, watching British television, and traveling. Mittler began working at Citrus College in October 2017 and said she has many ideas on how to improve the Performing Arts Center.

One of her main goals is to connect the Haugh with the community using social media and innovative marketing techniques. Mittler is looking forward to further cementing herself into the Citrus College Community by attending special events such as the Open House on March 20 and 21, where a number of high school students in the area get to experience the arts first hand.

Lois Tedrow, who has been with Citrus for 37 years working in the box office, works closely with Mittler and the directors that have come and gone.

“Tiina fits right in with us, like she’s been here forever. You know, she understands us, she’s accepted all of our quirks and her own quirks, and she’s lovely.” Tedrow said

Ultimately, Mittler said she wants to act as a steward for the school and widen the patron base to gain a loyal following as well as continue the Haugh Performing Arts Center’s legacy in the community.