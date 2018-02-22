California promises first year tuition-free

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago marches alongside former and future students trying to get Gov. Jerry Brown to sign AB-18 on Sept. 20, 2017. Photo by Maddison October

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago marches alongside former and future students trying to get Gov. Jerry Brown to sign AB-18 on Sept. 20, 2017. Photo by Maddison October

Citrus students who meet certain requirements can get free tuition for their first year of college thanks to a newly implemented state program.

Now in effect, the California College Promise program has replaced the Board of Governors fee waiver.

Under the new program, funding goes through the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges, rather than the Board of Governors.

Already available to Citrus students, this state grant program provides funding to California’s community colleges.

“The expectation is that Citrus College will participate in the statewide promise program and augment our efforts in relation to our own Citrus College Promise Program that we will launch this upcoming fall,” Gerald Sequeira, dean of enrollment services, said. “As a college, we are excited to participate in this opportunity to further assist students in achieving their educational goals.”

The program allows participating schools to waive tuition fees for first-time students who are enrolled in school full time for one academic year.

“The CCPG will waive the per-unit enrollment fee (currently $46),” Carol Thomas, Director of Financial Aid at Citrus College said in an email. “Citrus College students who qualify for the CCPG are also eligible to receive a discount on their parking and health fees.”

The program waives enrollment fees, gives a discount on the health fee, as well as providing a discount on spring/fall parking permits.

Students who have already enrolled in classes, who have not yet been approved for the waiver, should pay to avoid being dropped. A refund will be issued to those who are approved.

However, failing to meet academic requirements for two consecutive primary terms (Fall/Spring), will result in a loss of eligibility.

Students can apply through their FAFSA application or get a Board of Governors waiver application and take it into the financial aid office, located in the Student Services building, for assistance.

Also, many who qualify for FAFSA will be qualified for the College Promise program, however, because it is a state program, only California citizens will be eligible.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30.

The California College Promise program seeks to increase high school student college preparedness, increase the number of students who earn an associate degree, associate for transfer, or career vocational certificates and to reduce and eliminate the regional achievement gaps.

This grant allows fees to be waived “for one academic year for first-time students who are enrolled in 12 or more semester units or the equivalent at the college and complete and submit either a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or a California Dream Act application,” as stated in California Assembly Bill 19.

“One academic year” is defined in the bill as “the total of the summer term that immediately precedes the first semester or quarter of the fall term, and the two consecutive semesters or three quarters that immediately follow that summer term.”

Also stipulating that “full time” is “12 or more semester units or the equivalent.”

Contact the financial aid office for more information.